Dog shot after attacking a woman and an officer, St. Pete police say

A woman was hospitalized after being attacked by a dog Friday morning in St. Petersburg.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. on 93rd Avenue North near 8th Street North.

Police say the 67-year-old was bitten multiple times by the dog and suffered serious injuries. The dog also bit an officer who responded before the owner could get the animal under control, authorities say.

"The dog broke the chain collar it was on, and charged officers," St. Pete police said.

Officers say the dog was shot "to stop it from attacking again." The dog died.

The woman and officer who were bitten were taken to the hospital.

An investigation is underway.

