x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Dog shot after attacking a woman and an officer, St. Pete police say

The situation is under investigation.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

A woman was hospitalized after being attacked by a dog Friday morning in St. Petersburg.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. on 93rd Avenue North near 8th Street North.

Police say the 67-year-old was bitten multiple times by the dog and suffered serious injuries. The dog also bit an officer who responded before the owner could get the animal under control, authorities say.

"The dog broke the chain collar it was on, and charged officers," St. Pete police said.

Officers say the dog was shot "to stop it from attacking again." The dog died.

The woman and officer who were bitten were taken to the hospital.

An investigation is underway.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter