Clearwater rescue crews free dog from bathtub drain

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Someone's Friday night almost went down the drain.
Megan Walton was giving her puppy, Bella, a bath before the pup's paw got stuck in the tub's drain. That's when rescue crews say she called 911 for help.
"She was wet and cold and shivering and I didn't know what to do," Walton said.
Clearwater firefighters tried to "meticulously" free the one-year-old canine through different methods. One involved soaping the dog's paw, but that yielded no results.
The next idea was to cut pieces of the drain until the pup was free. After an hour of cutting, the fire department says Bella was free.
"They didn't want to cut her paw," Walton said. "They finally got it out before they were going to saw my tub apart."