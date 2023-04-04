Dog kills two-year-old boy in Maryland

While treating the child’s life-threatening injuries, he went into cardiac arrest and died.

BRUNSWICK, Md. — A 2-year-old boy has tragically died after being attacked by a dog in Frederick County, Maryland.

Around 5:13 p.m. on Tuesday, the Brunswick Police Department (BPD) and the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services (DFRS) received a call regarding a child in cardiac arrest at the 400 block of West B Street in Brunswick.

At the scene, officers discovered a two-year-old boy suffering from life-threatening injuries sustained from a dog bite. While treating the child's injuries, police claim he went into cardiac arrest.

A Maryland State Police Trooper then took the child, via medivac, to the Frederick Health Hospital where the toddler was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The dog is described as a 145-pound mastiff pit mix. Family tells WUSA9 that the dog, which was owned by the boy's grandmother, has been known to play with children with no history of violence.

Both police and family confirmed the boy did nothing to provoke the deadly attack.

The BPD and Frederick County Animal Control are currently conducting a full investigation.

Police say the victim and his family are residents of Fauquier County, Virginia.

Per the Frederick County Division of Animal Control, the dog is currently in quarantine.

