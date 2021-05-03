x
Clearwater police search for owner of dog left on side of the road

Officers say the owner may have been in a black pickup truck.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police need your help finding a person they say dumped a dog on the side of the road.

Officers say the dog was left along with a bag of food on the side of Burnice Drive near Caracas Avenue in Clearwater.

The dog is malnourished and hasn't been cared for properly, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Police say the owner may have been driving a black pickup truck. 

Anyone with information on the dog's owner is asked to call 727-562-4242.

