Clearwater police search for owner of dog left on side of the road

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police need your help finding a person they say dumped a dog on the side of the road.
Officers say the dog was left along with a bag of food on the side of Burnice Drive near Caracas Avenue in Clearwater.
The dog is malnourished and hasn't been cared for properly, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Police say the owner may have been driving a black pickup truck.
Anyone with information on the dog's owner is asked to call 727-562-4242.
What other people are reading right now:
- How people can prepare for the next pandemic
- Video shows Florida principal paddle 1st-grade student
- SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth in rare nighttime splashdown
- FHP: Drunken wrong-way driver eventually stopped on I-4 after a few crashes
- Worker shortage forces some Tampa Bay restaurants to close early
- 'I owe you a new broom': Hillsborough County deputy pulls hissing gator back into pond
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter