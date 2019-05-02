MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Two men were treated for smoke inhalation and a woman was taken to the hospital after a large fire broke out Tuesday morning at a four-unit, two-story apartment structure on Boca Ciega Avenue in Madeira Beach.

Only three of the units were occupied at the time.

Firefighters say the woman was transported to Bayfront Hospital for stress-related issues. Two men on the second floor were treated for smoke inhalation on site.

One of the men says he was woken up by his dog named Pinky, who he credits with saving his life.

Crews doing nearby mutual aid training a few blocks away responded quickly to the fire.

Fire rescue officials confirmed that the structure was a "total loss." They are still working to extinguish the hotspots from the fire, and the origin and cause of the fire have not yet been determined.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.