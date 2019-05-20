MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A dog is being treated by Manatee County Animal Services after being shot in the face, officials said.

On Thursday, an officer was dispatched to a call of an injured stray dog. The officer found the dog and rushed him back to animal services.

The dog had been shot in the face. The bullet had entered his right cheek, pierced his tongue and lodged in the left side of his face, shattering his jaw. The dog was taken to the emergency room, and the next day the bullet was removed.

The canine named Gabriel is out of the ER and is being monitored for infection as his jaw heals.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call Manatee County Animal Services at 941-742-5933.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.