Couple rescues dog found in middle of Lake Houston, finds him a new loving home

Freddy was found swimming alone in the middle of Lake Houston and was rescued by a family who lived nearby.

HOUSTON — Not every day or even once in a while do you see a dog swimming alone in a huge lake. But that's what Rebecca Champ and her neighbors said they encountered last week.

Champ and her neighbors live near Lake Houston, and Champ said her neighbors were the first people who spotted the pup swimming for dear life in the middle of the lake.

The neighbors tried to get to the dog but were unsuccessful, so that's when Champ said she and her husband got on their boat.

Video shows not only were Champ and her husband able to calm the very distraught pup down, but they were able to safely get him inside their boat and back on dry ground.

“My husband is literally walking out the door. He goes outside with binoculars and sure enough he’s in the middle of the lake, you can see it bobbing up and down,” she said. "You can tell by the time we had gotten there, it was about to give up. It started to bob further down, and it was just unbelievable."

They knew they had to jump into action and rush in their boat to the dog in distress.

“Someone, I think, threw the dog out of its boat, and I think the dog just didn’t know what to do," Quenton Champ said.

Luckily, they got to him just in time.

However, the Champ family knew they couldn’t keep the dog they named Freddy.

"We knew that our place was to rescue it, and to foster it until we found a forever home," Quenton Champ said.

Their friend, John Hall, said he saw the Champ’s post about Freddy on social media.

“Once I saw the dog I fell in love it,” Hall said. “I showed my wife and the kids the video of Quenton rescuing the dog and playing with the dog in the house, and we knew immediately we wanted that dog.”

“He’s a very pretty dog, and when I saw him, I just fell in love with him," said Demetria Hall, John Hall's wife. "He came right up to me and started playing with my daughter. I love him.”

Freddy is now part of their family.

Several days went by and Champ was unsuccessful in finding Freddy a forever home. Champ then allowed a foster to take Freddy, but once she learned the foster called animal control, she and her husband immediately went to rescue him again.

A day later, a family that Champ and her husband have known for years reached out to them about meeting Freddy and it was love at first sight.

The family agreed to give Freddy a forever home and forever love.

"We all slept better knowing that he has found his forever home," Champ said. "My husband has known Jon and his family for years so we know that it’s a wonderful family."

Champ said Freddy will always have a special place in her family's hearts.

