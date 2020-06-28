x
Dog rescued from house fire in Winter Haven

No one else was hurt during the fire.
Credit: Winter Haven Police Department

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A dog is still wagging its tail after being rescued from a burning home on Friday. 

Winter Haven Police say around 4:40 p.m. Friday, members of the Winter Haven Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Lake Howard Drive SW in Winter Haven. 

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. The fire is believed to have started in one of the bedrooms.

Police say the people living in the home were able to get out on their own; however, their dog needed to be rescued. The pup was treated on the scene by firefighters and paramedics until the dog was able to be taken to another location for further treatment. 

No one else was injured. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

