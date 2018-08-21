CENTENNIAL — A rescue effort is underway at a Centennial house to free a dog that has been trapped underneath it since Monday at about 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue and Centennial Animal Control officers cut a hole on the other side of the house in an attempt to rescue Luna, an 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier.

Rescue efforts started Monday and have continued Tuesday, with officers saying they can hear Luna barking, but do not yet have a visual on her.

Terrence Timmerman, the dog and homeowner, said he thinks Luna got trapped after chasing a rabbit into a hole in the house, which is located near South Colorado Boulevard and East Dry Creek Road.

