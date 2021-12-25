Therapy dog visits AdventHealth Tampa patients and workers on Christmas Day

"Chief Barking Officer" Wilbur spread some holiday cheer among the hospital halls.

TAMPA, Fla. — Spending Christmas away from home is not ideal, but one fluffy, four-legged helper assisted in putting smiles on faces at a Tampa hospital this weekend.

Wilbur, AdventHealth's "Chief Barking Officer" and therapy dog visited patients and team members at the hospital spreading holiday cheer with wet nose kisses and tail wags.

Staff members were able to take pictures with the friendly pup and children were excited to share a side of the bed with him for a few sniffs.