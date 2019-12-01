A dog was rescued from an apartment fire in New Tampa, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

The fire happened at Radius Palms Apartments off Bruce B. Downs near 37th Street N. about 7:30 p.m. Friday

Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. There were no injuries, but a dog was inside a crate in a unit with no one home. Firefighters got the dog out, and they were waiting for the owner to show up to claim him.

Then they found another dog hiding in an apartment. They were keeping that dog company as well until the owner returned.

Firefighters found this dog hiding in an apartment after a fire.

Four units were damaged, and the Red Cross has been called to help those displaced.

