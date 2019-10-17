ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Lawyers for the owners of The Don CeSar hotel are asking the court for a gag order after a woman claimed to have been seriously injured by liquid nitrogen at the resort.

Last week, a Tampa woman said she is suing the St. Pete Beach hotel after she claims a waiter put liquid nitrogen in her water. A lawyer for Stacey Wagers said his client suffered severe burns to her stomach after the incident on Nov. 11, 2018.

The Morgan & Morgan law firm, representing Wagers, said it believes she was so seriously injured by the liquid nitrogen that she had to have her gallbladder and part of her stomach removed.

RELATED: Woman sues The Don CeSar, claims medical nightmare after server put liquid nitrogen in her water

"We allege that Don Cesar’s restaurant served her a dangerous chemical that caused extreme pain and injury," Attorney Adam Brum wrote in an email. "As a young woman and mother, she will possibly experience pain and discomfort for the rest of her life."

Now, lawyers for Host Hotels, which owns The Don CeSar, have filed a motion for a gag order to prevent Wagers from speaking to the local news media.

The motion, filed Oct. 14, said Wagers spoke to several television news stations, including 10News, and the Tampa Bay Times. The hotel's lawyers say these interviews include statements they claim are prejudicial, untrue and inflammatory.

Host Hotels' lawyers are asking the court to prevent Wagers from further speaking to the press until the case is over.

Attorney Michael E. Reed wrote in the motion that Brum and Wagers statements "are intended to influence the outcome of the trial and to prejudice the (prospective) jury...and to present (the hotel) in the light of organizations that were willing to intentionally jeopardize the safety of its patrons for their own financial gain."

Host Hotels & Resorts provided the following statement earlier this week:

"We take the health and safety of guests at our hotels very seriously, and have great sympathy for Ms. Wagers given the injuries she allegedly incurred at the Don CeSar. As a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), Host is required to have independent third party management companies run our hotels, and we hire the best operating companies to do so.

"We are working with the manager of The Don CeSar regarding this incident and the legal claims filed by Ms. Wagers."

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter