'We don't do average': Donor pledges up to $4 million toward Sarasota's 'The Bay' park initiative

The Patterson Foundation promises $1 million for every $5 million raised by the community towards a $24 million goal for the public park project

SARASOTA, Fla. — More money could be headed into the coffers of a Sarasota bayfront park initiative if its fundraisers are able to garner more donations. The Bay Park Conservancy is raising money to transform 53 acres of city land on Sarasota's bayfront. They want to turn the land into a free public park with walking trails, cultural and recreational events and more.

At the board's meeting on Tuesday, the Patterson Foundation, a private philanthropic group, made an additional pledge of up to $4 million in matching funds.

The money, part of the foundation's continued financial support towards the project, would go towards funding Phase 1 of The Bay's master plan. That portion of the project includes the development of 10 acres of the property.

Leadership of the foundation said the challenge seeks to drive fundraising efforts toward the project's financial goals for the initial phase.

"Every time the community contributes $5 million, we will donate $1 million and that has the potential of raising $24 million for this regional jewel," said Debra Jacobs, the CEO and President of The Patterson Foundation.

According to officials at the conservancy, The Bay will include a wide range of park uses and would be accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds. Phase 1 of The Bay would result in the creation of a 10-acre community park stretching from U.S. 41 to the bayfront, along Boulevard of the Arts. Ongoing construction has already opened up the half-mile, 10-foot-wide Mangrove Bayou Walkway that winds around the coastal wetlands in the park, according to officials.

"The Bay is becoming one of Sarasota's most welcoming and inclusive spaces because of the focus on transforming an under-utilized and neglected waterfront into an environmental and aesthetic jewel for all to enjoy," said Jacobs in a statement.

"While much has been accomplished so far, there is more to be done to complete this crucial first phase. The Patterson Foundation is proud to work with The Bay Park Conservancy and people to propel more excellence at The Bay."

A previous match challenge by the foundation helped raise more than $20 million between 2019 and 2021.

"For more than five years, The Patterson Foundation has been a catalyst and steadfast leadership supporter of The Bay initiative," said AG Lafley, founding CEO of The Bay Park Conservancy.

Jacobs said the foundation supports The Bay Park Conservancy's initiative because it demonstrates accountability, excellence and transparency in ways that foster wide participation and inclusion.