New Year's Eve should be a time to celebrate and ring in a new year, but only if it's done so safely and responsibly.

We wanted to make sure you got home safe, so we compiled a list of services you can use to get home safely if you've been drinking.

Taxi and Shuttle services

Taxi and shuttle services are typically available throughout Tampa Bay. Prices and services will be dependent on the company.

Some taxi services include:

Ride Yellow allows riders to hail and pay for a traditional taxi through its app. To calculate how much the fare will cost, click here.

Cab Plus Taxi can be reached at (813) 288-8888.

Yellow Cab can be reached at (813) 253-0121.

SuperShuttle Tampa Bay can be reached at (727) 571-4220.

In case you have a larger group and need a way for everyone to get around, here's a list of charter and shuttle services being offered.

Visit Tampa Bay also offers a list of ways to get around Tampa, including TECO streetcar and the Downtowner service.

Ridesharing options

Lyft and Uber are available throughout Tampa Bay. Both can be downloaded in the app store.

A Lyft spokesperson gave the following statement:

New Year’s Eve is a big night for both riders and drivers in Florida. We encourage Lyft riders to ride smart and plan ahead for a responsible ride home when ringing in 2019 with friends and family. We’ll also be there all night to support drivers on the road who want to take advantage of this additional earning opportunity.

Uber released the following tips for staying safe while ridesharing:

• Message your driver: Getting picked up in crowded areas can be tricky. To help you communicate with your driver, you can send messages or call your driver through using the Uber app. You can share a quick tip (“I’m wearing a red jacket”), or send your driver a pre-populated update like “be right there” with a single tap. Your messages are read aloud, and drivers can simply tap to respond, so your driver can keep their attention on the road.

• Check your ride: It’s likely other riders in your location will be looking for their Ubers the same time you are. To make sure you get in the right ride with the ride driver, verify the details in the app match who is picking you up. Confirm the driver looks like the picture, and check the license plate and vehicle make/model.

• Share your trip: If your loved ones are counting down to your arrival, you can share your status from the app as soon as you’re connected with a driver. This enables them to watch your progress on a map including your ETA, and see details about your driver, and vehicle make/model.

Triple AAA's "Tow-to-Go Program"

Triple AAA offers a program that will drive you and your car home within a ten-mile radius from the location. The service is available all across Florida.

Angie LaPlant, Director of Public Relations for the local Auto Club Group in Tampa says all riders have to do is call 1-800-TripleAAAHelp. The website also offers two additional numbers to call for a ride: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

You don't have to be a Triple AAA member and LaPlant advises that your contact information will remain private.

"We want to make sure people plan ahead and that the service is not their first choice and that they ideally have a designated driver," LaPlant said.

