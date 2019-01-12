KATHLEEN, Fla. — Five weeks after an EF-2 tornado ripped through their church, Mt. Tabor Baptist finally held the first service back in their sanctuary.

With broken stained glass windows surrounding them and an unfinished roof over their heads, the parishioners and pastor were still grateful to be there.

“I’m excited to be back in here today, and we are going to worship this morning. Let’s pray together," said Pastor Matt Gilmore as he opened up the morning service.

Even though the two services were held Sunday morning, the work is far from over.

The roof still needs repair, the youth room is completely destroyed, and a permanent structure is still needed for their soup kitchen. The overall damage is estimated to be somewhere between $250,000 and $300,000.

“We’ve been meeting with the contractors and talking and getting bids on repairs and roofs and all of that process is so crazy. And I never thought as a pastor I’d become in charge of a building project,” said Pastor Gilmore.

But he's taken on the assignment with confidence and faith.

“I just know to be faithful. Preach the word, the love the community, serve the community, serve you guys. And we will just be faithful at that, and we won’t worry about the rest," he preached.

He continued on lightly, "I am not worried about a new roof. Okay? By the way, January 2020. It’s going to happen."

For this congregation, it’s not just about returning to their sanctuary. It’s like they are returning home.

“Going somewhere where you don’t want to be, but then you’re returning home, so it takes a great load off your mind and your body to know that you’re home again," said member Floyd Apperson as he explained what it meant to return to the church today.

So far, over $35,000 in private donations have come into the church.

