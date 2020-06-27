Dough temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The bakery is now encouraging all of its employees to get tested.

TAMPA, Fla. — Dough, a dessert shop in Tampa, is temporarily closing after it says one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant posted the announcement to Facebook on Friday.

In it, Dough said, "Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our guests, we have temporarily closed to have a professional sanitation team come in and thoroughly sanitize our bakery."

It added that it is encouraging all members of its team to get tested for the virus, even if they aren't showing symptoms.

There is no timetable for the bakery's reopening.

"We will reopen as soon as we feel ready. Thank you, Tampa!" the post finished.

Dough's announcement comes on the same day that Florida reported another record high spike in the number of new COVID-19 adding another 8,942 cases.

