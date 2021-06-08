Police investigating downtown Sarasota shooting

Officers say no one was injured.

Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in downtown Sarasota.

Officers say at around 9:45 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting near Orange Avenue and South State Street. When law enforcement arrived, five teenagers, between the ages of 14 and 17, said they were fired at while sitting inside a car.

Police say the car was struck but none of the teenagers were injured.

Investigators say they believe the shooting began as a dispute between the teenagers they spoke to and the gunmen in north Sarasota.

As of now, detectives do not have any information on possible shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rya Coppinger at 941-263-6026 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.

