Here's what's going down at this year's Tampa Riverfest

The two-day downtown Tampa event will feature live music, food and more.

TAMPA, Fla. — Musicians, food trucks and parades, oh my!

This is what eventgoers can expect for this year's Tampa Riverfest, which always takes place the first weekend in May at the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa.

The entirety of the Riverwalk is open to the festival, which will include several parks, family-friendly activities and events displaying Tampa's cultural institutions such as local musicians and restaurants.

The Tampa Riverfest runs through May 6-7, and people attending the first day can experience the Taste of Riverwalk come nighttime. This signature event will be at Curtis Hixon Park and will feature a free concert and beer trucks.

TacoFest will headline the festival on the second day and allow people to try different kinds of tacos and toppings to enjoy other activities.

A glowing hot air balloon will be presented on both days in Curtis Hixon Park, and it will be a free showing for attendees.

Local bands and DJs will be performing live music on both days. Three separate musicians will perform on day one and another six on day two.

The Hillsborough River will be open to the public during the Riverfest as part of the paddle invasion event. Eventgoers are encouraged to go on a short or long-distance paddle.

For pet lovers, the Tampa Riverfest is bringing back the Florida Wiener Dog Derby on the second day of the event. Dachshunds will be competing in races, best nose and tail and costume contests. The fastest winning dog will also qualify for the Championship Final and the Florida Circuit Championship of the National Dachshund Race Circuit.

New this year, there will be a lantern parade where anybody can bring and decorate their own paper lanterns to participate.

Multiple parking locations with a few blocks of the event will be available.

Different features and events during the Tampa Riverfest may require fees to participate.

The festival beings at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6 and ends at 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.