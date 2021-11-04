Citing lack of funding, Downtowner rides to end in Tampa April 30

The popular on-demand ride service operates within downtown Tampa's business district seven days a week.

TAMPA, Fla. — A popular ride service in downtown Tampa will stop operating at the end of April because of a lack of funding.

According to a spokesperson with Tampa Downtown Partnership, on April 30 the Downtowner will stop offering its daily rides across the city's downtown.

“We have greatly appreciated the partnership with the City of Tampa, HART, and Florida Department of Transportation to deliver the Downtowner," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Unfortunately, funding for the program has run out. Service will discontinue on April 30. It is our hope that either the City or HART will eventually find a replacement service for Tampa’s Downtown.”

The free on-demand ride service has been shuttling people across the city's downtown business district since 2016.