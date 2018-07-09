LARGO, Fla. -- Dozens of people gathered Thursday night at a Largo park to pay their respects to Jordan Belliveau, the two-year-old boy police say was murdered by his own mother.

The park where the memorial was held is close to the wooded area where police found the little boy's body earlier this week. Many of the people who prayed together and left stuffed animals or balloons at a memorial have no connection to Belliveau or his family but felt they needed to do something.

“For everyone to come together, it makes it a bigger statement,” Ashley Flournoy said. “We have to make sure nothing like this happens again.”

Documents reveal child welfare investigators found Belliveau lived in a dirty home with gang activity, drugs and guns before he was placed in foster care.

10News asked Laurie Moore, Belliveau's great-grandmother, to respond to the claims in those documents.

“They never let the babies have any dealings with that,” she said. “If it was in the household, the babies didn't know."

Slain toddler's family says reports of guns, drugs in home are misleading

Jordan spent most of his short life with his foster family. Even Moore said she feels bad for the foster parents, who say the system failed Jordan.

