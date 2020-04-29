TAMPA, Fla. — A driver is dead after a traffic stop ended in gunfire, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The shooting took place around 11:37 p.m. Tuesday on North 34th and East Palifox streets in East Tampa.

Officers said they attempted a traffic stop on a white Impala that may have been involved in a shooting last Friday in Grant Park. According to police, the driver exited the car and began shooting at the officers.



Investigators said officers were forced to return fire, shooting and killing the man.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

