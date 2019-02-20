HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City police are investigating after a car veered into a home Wednesday afternoon on Lake Avenue.

Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. when a 2014 Ford Fusion drove through a stop sign and off the road, hitting the home.

Thankfully, no one inside of the home was injured, according to police.

The driver of the car, Dustin Donahoe, 27, of Winter Haven, was treated at Lakeland Regional Hospital overnight as a precaution after the crash, although he reportedly had only minor cuts and scrapes.

Contrary to the original release, police say he was found conscious, and although he got out on his own, he did need help being extracted from his car.

Donahoe told police his car has been known to have transmission issues and his brother, who works at the fire department, also confirmed that. His toxicology reports showed no signs of impairment, police say.

The house has been deemed safe by Code Compliance, who recommended turning off the breaker supply power to the area of the house.

Donahoe has been cited with careless driving.

