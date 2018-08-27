A dump truck overturned on an overpass and spilled a load of compost material around 1 p.m. Monday along northbound I-75 at the 307 milepost in Sumter County.

The driver escaped with only minor injuries.

The northbound lanes have been temporarily shut down while authorities divert traffic at the State Route 50 exit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PHOTOS: Dump truck dangles from bridge in Sumter County

