HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City police are responding to the scene after they say a car veered into a home Wednesday afternoon on Lake Avenue.

Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. when a 2014 Ford Fusion drove off the road and hit the home.

Thankfully, no one inside of the home was injured, according to police.

The driver of the car was sent to be treated at Lakeland Regional Hospital after being found unconscious.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash and are unsure if the driver was experiencing a medical episode.

This is a developing story, and Sky10 is on the way to the crash.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.