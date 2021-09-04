Driver killed in Lake Wales accident involving 18-wheeler

The mid-sized pick-up truck and the 18-wheeler collided on Highway 27 and Washington Avenue.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The driver of a mid-sized pickup truck died Saturday afternoon after being involved in an accident with a semi-truck.

Around 1:15 p.m., the semi-truck and a 2003 Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Edwin McMillan collided at the intersection of Highway 27 and Washington Avenue, an official with Lake Wales Police Department said.

As McMillan drove southbound on Highway 27 through the Washington Avenue intersection in the outside lane, the driver of the 18-wheeler was turning left from the northbound lane of Highway 27 onto Washington Avenue, police say.

The semi-truck hit the Frontier on the driver's side causing major damage to both vehicles. McMillan had to be extricated from the pickup truck and was taken by helicopter to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Highway 27 was shut down majority of the afternoon due to the accident, but opened back up around 6 p.m.