SARASOTA, Fla. — A driver who crashed into a building early Tuesday morning has died from his injuries, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
The crash took place just after 3:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of 6th Street in Sarasota.
Investigators said people were inside the building when the car came crashing in.
No one inside was injured, according to officers, but the driver died at the scene.
His name is being withheld pending notification of family.
