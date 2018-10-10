A driver who died when a semi fell on his vehicle from Interstate 75 on Oct. 2 has been identified, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

ORIGINAL STORY: I-75, Fowler Avenue in Tampa reopen after deadly semi-truck crash

Daniel Lee Allmond, 31, of Spring Hill died at the scene.

Allmond was driving a 2012 Nissan Sentra on Fowler Avenue when the semi fell from an I-75 overpass. The semi crashed through the barrier wall after striking another vehicle.

The truck caught fire after the crash, and its cargo of tomatoes was spilled onto Fowler.

Both roadways had to be closed for hours while cleanup was done.

