88-year-old woman killed in Sunday morning Dunedin crash

The driver's car rolled into a lane of oncoming traffic, authorities say.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead Sunday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., the sheriff's office's Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to a report of a car crash at Belcher Road and Spanish Vista Drive in Dunedin, Fla.

Deputies arrived to find one person dead at the scene. She was later identified as 88-year-old Sylvia Gurzynski.

Investigators say Gurzynski was driving a 2005 silver Nissan Altima westbound on Spanish Vista Drive and stopped at Belcher Road. At the same time, a driver in a gold Ford Explorer was driving northbound on Belcher Road. That's when investigators say the 88-year-old woman's car "slowly began to roll" into the curb lane of Belcher Road and the two cars collided.

The other driver and passenger in the Explorer were not injured during the crash.

Upon the initial investigation, deputies do not believe speed or impairment are factors in this deadly crash investigation.