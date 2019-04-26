NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver in single-vehicle crash that left a Chevy Tahoe tilted precariously off the side of a bridge has been charged with DUI.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on a bridge over the Elfers River near the interstation of Seven Springs Boulevard and State Road 54.

Witnesses say the truck hit a cement barrier separating the bridge’s traffic lanes and a sidewalk and became wedged between metal guardrails partially handing over the edge.

Witnesses tell 10 News the driver, Jason Scott Szewczyk, 41, of New Port Richey was removed and given a field sobriety test.

According to the arrest report, Szewczyk performed poorly on the test. Breath samples came back as 0.087 and 0.088. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

After being taken to the hospital to be medically cleared, Szewczyk was taken to Pasco County Jail to be booked on charges of DUI, DUI-property damage, careless driving and driving with a suspended license.

FHP said a 38-year-old female passenger was taken to a local hospital with a non-capacitating injury.

Damage to the bridge was estimated at $5,000.

Seven Springs Blvd is back open in both directions.

