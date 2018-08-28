ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A police officer is recovering from her injuries after a driver crashed into the back of her parked patrol car in St. Pete Monday evening.

According to a news release, the officer was helping the fire department and Duke Energy with downed power lights with her lights activated when a Lexus Sedan crashed into her patrol car around 9 p.m.

The police officer was parked at Melrose Ave. S. and 31st St.

The officer was cut out of her car and has non-life-threatening injuries. She is being treated at a local hospital.

Charges are pending for the driver of the Lexus Sedan.

