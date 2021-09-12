Driver wanted in road rage shooting in Tarpon Springs

The other driver involved said a man fired shots at him after also cutting him off twice.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man involved in a road rage incident Sunday told police he was driving when another driver fired four to five rounds from a handgun at his car.

On Sunday, just before 2:15 p.m., the driver said he was driving in the area of East Lake Road and Keystone Road when a man driving an SUV "cut him off," Tarpon Springs Police said.

Both cars continued to travel along Keystone Road and once they arrived near US-19, the same SUV cut him off for a second time, the man told police. Continuing in the same direction, the two turned north onto US-19 and the driver said the SUV driver let off multiple shots toward his car as the two approached Cypress Street.

Tarpon Springs police responded to the area where the shooting happened and found gunshot damage on the rear passenger area of the driver's car.

Police say the suspected driver who opened fire is a man who looks about 30 years old, heavy-set, short hair and clean-shaven. He was driving a Cadillac CTS, possibly a 2012 model, "champagne" or green-type color with a Mississippi tag.