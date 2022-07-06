MOGADORE, Ohio — Multiple animals were removed from a home in Portage County as authorities were executing a search warrant for alleged drug law violations Tuesday.
During the investigation at the home on 2nd Avenue in Mogadore, authorities called the Portage County Animal Protective League in response to the various animals. Here's what they removed from the residence, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office:
- One cat
- One rabbit
- One scorpion
- Two alligators
- Two geese
- One snapping turtle
- Three tarantulas
- Three turtles
- Four ferrets
- Five dogs
- Five snakes
- Six ducks
- 300 fish
Pictures of the animals were shared by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook:
As a result of the search warrant, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office says investigators also found the following items:
- Two firearms
- Ammunition
- Items commonly used in the distribution of controlled substances
- Digital scale
- THC wax
- Hashish oil
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is also working with the Portage County Job and Family Services regarding a juvenile child who lives in the residence. The controlled substances will be sent to BCI for further chemical analysis.
“The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges will be presented for future criminal indictments,” according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.
