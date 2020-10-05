Drunk driver fell asleep, jumped median and crashed into 2 unmarked cruisers, deputies say

The two deputies and four other people were taken to the hospital.

VALRICO, Fla — It was around 1:45 on Sunday morning. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says two of its DUI investigators were parked in median near Highway 60 East and Church Street in Valrico, when a black Chevy Impala jumped the median and came right at them.

One of the cruisers was hit head-on. The other was sideswiped.

Deputies say the driver – 25-year-old Aaron Major – was drunk and admitted to falling asleep behind the wheel with three other people in the car. And, apparently it wasn't his car. Deputies say it belonged to one of his passengers.

They were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

So were both deputies. One suffered a fractured ankle in the crash.

“We cannot say it enough: driving under the influence is unacceptable. Crashing into a DUI deputy while intoxicated is downright inexcusable,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

“I am very grateful that our deputies were not more seriously injured and that no one involved in this crash lost their lives. While this investigation is still ongoing, I can assure you that the driver involved will be held accountable for his actions.”

