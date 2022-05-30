Sharon Hall lost her 26-year-old son Louis in 2008 to a drunk driving crash.

TAMPA, Fla — Memorial Day is meant to honor the sacrifice of our military heroes. The holiday weekend is often punctuated by drinking and reckless driving.

Families who have lost loved ones in drunk driving crashes want you to keep that in mind. Sharon Hall lost her son in 2008 to a drunk driving crash.

“It was 11:30 on a Friday night when the highway patrol troopers knocked on my door and had to bear the awful news that my son had been killed," Hall said.

Her son was riding in the car with a coworker on the way to Brandon. He didn't make it to his destination.

"Our family is no longer a complete family like it used to be," Hall said. The driver of the car Brandon was riding in also died.

Now Hall has made it her full-time to educate people on the dangers of drunk driving. She's the program manager for Tampa Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

County and city law enforcement officers were prepared for the uptick in reckless driving, with DUI checkpoints set up across the Tampa Bay area. Sheriff's offices and FWC patrolled the waters, issuing BUIs as well.

“Florida itself is ranked third most dangerous state to drive in and it’s, unfortunately, hasn’t gotten any better over the last few years," William Piecuch Jr., the found of Americans United Against Destructive Driving, said.

Piecuch says his organization's mission is to reach and educate drivers before they have set habits established.

“It’s really a yearlong bottle," Piecuch said. "Whatever the holiday, we still need to understand that education is the key."

The push for safe driving goes beyond preventing DUIs. Tampa Bay roads are dangerous enough. There have been dozens of fatal crashes across county lines so far this year, according to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Hillsborough County has the highest number of fatal crashes in the area, with 74 so far in 2022.

“This is not law enforcement’s problem," Hall said. "This is everyone’s problem to deal with before it happens to them."