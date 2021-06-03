Alfred Marion Chard watched a parade in his honor from his driveway while dressed in his uniform.

DUBLIN, Ohio — A World War II veteran celebrated turning 100 years old on Friday by watching a parade in his honor.

Navy Lieutenant JG (Ret.) Alfred Marion Chard watched from his driveway, dressed in his uniform, at the Gramercy Place condominium complex.

Chard was born in 1921 in Iowa, where he was raised, according to a profile written by the VA.

He joined the Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1941 and enlisted in the Navy a few months later.

Chard then served on the USS battleship Washington in the South Pacific.

He served three years in the Navy and served a few more years in the reserves.

He moved to the Columbus area when his wife became very ill and they needed to be closer to family. His wife passed in 2013.

About turning 100 and the parade, Chard said, "It's a shock! I guess you'd say I didn't expect anything like this."

He said the secret to living a long life is just living a very normal life with your family.