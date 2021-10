The ducklings were in a storm drain near Sky Drive and Sunset Place.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — When Clearwater firefighters are not extinguishing flames, you might be able to catch them... rescuing ducklings.

Sunday, the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department responded to a different call of some ducklings stuck in a storm drain.

A crew responded to Sky Drive and Sunset Place where they saved the little webbed-foot birds.

"Teamwork is important no matter the nature of the call," Clearwater Fire said in a tweet.