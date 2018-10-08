A DUI charge against Gary Kompthecreas, founder of the 1-800-ASK-GARY legal firm, has been dropped, according to court records.

A "nolle prosequi" was entered by the state of Florida against Kompthecreas on Thursday.

Kompthecreas was arrested in February after he was pulled over on Interstate 75 in a Porsche that was clocked at more than 100 mph, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported at the time.

The deputy identified the driver as Kompothecras, who reportedly told the deputy he had wine at the Hard Rock Casino. He left after some sort of issue with his wife.

The wealthy Sarasota chiropractor agreed to field sobriety exercises but noted he had an issue with his feet that would affect his balance, authorities said.

The arrest report says Kompothecras couldn't smoothly follow an exercise with his eyes. He, too, stepped off the line during a walking test and missed touching his heel to toe, according to the report.

When asked to state the alphabet, Kompothecras replied he had a PhD and knew the alphabet, the report reads, but he could not complete it despite several attempts.

