Florida energy company donates $1 million worth of meals, materials to Hurricane Ida relief

Donations include COVID safety items like face masks, hand sanitizer, and PPE.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been a little less than two weeks since Hurricane Ida swept through southeast Louisiana's Gulf Coast and a Florida energy company is doing its part to restore the area.

Duke Energy is donating $1 million worth of meals and materials to United Way of Southeast Louisiana to assist in Hurricane Ida relief, the company announced Saturday afternoon.

A semi-truck loaded with "Meals Ready to Eat" and COVID person safety items, including thousands of masks, hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment (PPE), traveled to community partners in Louisiana to make the delivery.

The supplies will be provided at emergency supply distribution events and through Entergy utility volunteers at customer information centers.

Sunday, Sept. 12, will mark two weeks since 150 Duke Energy Florida crews and contractors left to help Entergy Louisiana restore power in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and most recently in Thibodeaux, Louisiana.

Since heading to Louisiana to help out Louisiana residents, crews have restored power to thousands of Entergy Louisiana customers. The company’s Florida crews are expected to head back home on Tuesday.