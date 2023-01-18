Duke Energy celebrates Florida Arbor day by giving away 1,200 free trees

Arbor Day in Florida is celebrated on the third Friday of January. It's a day to appreciate and plant new trees.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Arbor Day is almost here and to celebrate, Duke Energy is distributing 1,200 free trees to customers across the state.

To make this happen, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation's Energy-Saving Trees program, the company announced in a news release. Starting Friday, Jan. 20, customers can request a free tree online until all of the trees are out.

"For years, Duke Energy Florida has teamed up with the Arbor Day Foundation in giving away nearly 11,000 free trees to customers and communities throughout the state," Duke Energy Florida state president Melissa Seixas said in a statement. "To provide reliable service, it’s important we maintain trees and other vegetation along the lines that deliver electricity to our customers."

Duke Energy Customers who get a free one-gallon tree will also receive planting and care instructions delivered straight to their homes, the company explains.

National Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday of April, but Florida Arbor Day is recognized on the third Friday of January. The trees are expected to be delivered by April 28.

Customers can choose between five tree species: dahoon holly, sweetbay magnolia, baldcypress, crape myrtle (pink) and crape myrtle (red).