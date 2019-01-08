ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You know that feeling when the power goes out during a storm? Yes, it always happens at an inconvenient time. But hopefully, power outages will become a thing of the past.

Duke Energy is installing smarter technology that can heal itself when a power outage strikes. On Thursday, Duke Energy crews installed the new technology at 101 47th Ave. North in St Petersburg.

“The new technology is called 'The Viper' and it allows us to re-route our energy whenever there is some sort of problem,” Duke Energy spokeswoman Ana Gibbs said, “Think of it like your GPS system that re-routes you whenever there is an accident. This re-routes power in a similar manner.”

Each Viper system serves around 400 customers depending on the density of the population. Right now in Florida, 34 percent of Duke Energy’s customers are on the system, but they hope to have 80 percent on the system in 10 years.

“If you’re in an area with an outage and the power can be re-routed, this will help the power click back on in less than a minute, and in some cases you won’t even know it the power went out,” Gibbs said.

Neighbor Jim Tobias has lived in Pinellas County for eight years and says he’s noticed the power grid failing more often this last year.

“I knew the system was starting to become overwhelmed because of the tremendous growth of Pinellas County. It’ll be a big improvement for everyone,” Tobias said.

Other neighbors are glad for the change to make sure their loved ones remain safe during summer thunderstorms.

“I have a mother-in-law that needs oxygen all the time and she loses power here in St Pete at least once a month during storms that are not strong,” neighbor Nancy Plowman said.

Installing Vipers are one of many improvements Duke Energy is adding over the next decade, including smart meters.

