ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — DUKE Energy reports that 344 customers are without power in downtown St. Petersburg Sunday afternoon.

The number without electricity includes business and residential customers. The affected area is east of Tropicana Field.

DUKE anticipates having repairs made by 1:00 pm.

DUKE provided the following email to affected customers:

This outage was reported at 09:26 AM on December 01. Approximately 338 customers are affected at this time. We estimate that power will be restored by 12:45 PM on December 01.

We will continue to provide you with further updates as they become available. In the meantime, we appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this outage as quickly and safely as possible.

