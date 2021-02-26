DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are mourning the loss of a loyal K-9 officer and companion who was fatally shot Thursday evening.
In a Facebook post police say squads were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of West 4th St. on reports of a domestic incident that had turned physical. Arriving officers soon learned that the male suspect had warrants out for his arrest and was refusing to surrender.
A decision was made to send K-9 Luna inside the home to apprehend the suspect, but police say the man opened fire, hitting the dog. Officers returned fire, retreated and set up a perimeter around the residence.
K-9 Luna was rushed to an emergency vet clinic, where she died of her injuries. No other officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.
Nearly 500 comments have been left on the Duluth P.D. Facebook page, mourning the loss of a loyal dog and thanking officers for their service.
As of 8:30 a.m. Friday the standoff was ongoing, and police were asking residents to stay away from the area.
Luna is the second K-9 partner Officer Aaron Haller has lost. His former partner, K-9 Haas, was also killed in the line of duty just over two years ago. Haller was wounded during the same call, which also described a domestic disturbance.
Officer Haller was paired with Luna in the wake of Haas' death, and the two went through a 13-week training academy in St. Paul before she was deployed.
MORE NEWS: New form of 'dine and dash' in Twin Cities