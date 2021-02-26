x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local

Minnesota police K-9 shot and killed during standoff

Police said in a Facebook post that the suspect opened fire when officers deployed Luna in an attempt to apprehend him.
Credit: City of Duluth
Duluth police officer Aaron Haller and his K-9 partner Luna.

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are mourning the loss of a loyal K-9 officer and companion who was fatally shot Thursday evening. 

In a Facebook post police say squads were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of West 4th St. on reports of a domestic incident that had turned physical. Arriving officers soon learned that the male suspect had warrants out for his arrest and was refusing to surrender.

A decision was made to send K-9 Luna inside the home to apprehend the suspect, but police say the man opened fire, hitting the dog. Officers returned fire, retreated and set up a perimeter around the residence. 

K-9 Luna was rushed to an emergency vet clinic, where she died of her injuries. No other officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire. 

RELATED: Duluth officer injured, K9 and suspect dead in domestic incident

Nearly 500 comments have been left on the Duluth P.D. Facebook page, mourning the loss of a loyal dog and thanking officers for their service. 

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday the standoff was ongoing, and police were asking residents to stay away from the area. 

Luna is the second K-9 partner Officer Aaron Haller has lost. His former partner, K-9 Haas, was also killed in the line of duty just over two years ago.  Haller was wounded during the same call, which also described a domestic disturbance. 

Credit: KBJR
Luna was the second K-9 partner Duluth police officer Aaron Haller has lost. His last dog Haas was also shot responding to a domestic situation.

Officer Haller was paired with Luna in the wake of Haas' death, and the two went through a 13-week training academy in St. Paul before she was deployed. 

MORE NEWS: New form of 'dine and dash' in Twin Cities

MORE NEWS: Officers who fatally shot carjacking suspect in Isanti Co. ID'd