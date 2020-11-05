City of Dunedin decks out neighborhoods for 2020 grads

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The City of Dunedin is doing its part in helping 2020 high school graduates celebrate their graduation!
Starting Monday, May 11 through May 22, you can join in the celebration and show support for your local graduates. Here are some ways you can do that:
- Decorate your house or business
- Decorate your mailbox
- Tie bows and ribbons around trees
- Creat chalk art messages
- Display posters or signs in your windows or yard
Do you have a 2020 graduate you'd like to honor? Give them a shoutout here!
