75-year-old woman killed in crash after teenage driver runs red light in Dunedin, deputies say

Deputies said "speed and impairment" likely contributed to the crash.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A 75-year-old woman died after the car she was driving was T-boned by an 18-year-old driver who sped through a red light, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Belcher Road and Curlew Road.

Deputies said 18-year-old Dominic Rampi was driving a BMW, speeding southbound on Belcher Road. As Rampi approached Curlew Road, the light was red, but deputies said he continued to speed through the intersection.

At the same time, 75-year-old Marion Miller was driving a Dodge Charger going eastbound on Curlew Road in the curb lane. Investigators said Miller's light was green, so she continued into the intersection.

That's when Miller was T-boned by Rampi, the sheriff's office said.

The collision caused the Charger to hit a Mazda driven by a 38-year-old woman.

Miller was rushed to the hospital where she died. Rampi, who is being charged with vehicular homicide, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the 18-year-old will likely face more charges. The Mazda driver was not hurt in the crash.