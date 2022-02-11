As new Dunedin City Hall takes shape, leaders hold 'topping off' ceremony

Construction for the project is set to be complete later this year.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Construction is coming along for the new City Hall in Dunedin. On Friday, city leaders held a "topping off" ceremony to give an update on the project.

Builders broke ground on the site back in May 2021 and construction is set to be completed sometime in 2022. The new building is reported to have an estimated lifespan of 75 to 100 years.

The new 38,463 sq. ft. City Hall will be a "community facility with public spaces and access to governance in the Commission Chambers," according to a press release.

Residents will also have access to a "one-stop" customer service experience in the main lobby with access to services that are deemed to be frequently requested.

The $22.8 million project will also include solar power, a standby emergency generator, four electric charging stations and new parking options.