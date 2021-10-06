x
City of Dunedin asks people, businesses to conserve water following water plant fire

City leaders are asking that people do not water their lawns.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Residents and businesses in Dunedin are being asked by city leaders to conserve water after a fire caused damage to a water plant last week.

Leaders are asking that people do not water their lawns until further notice as crews search for short-term and long-term solutions.

Last Thursday, the Dunedin Water Plant was partially damaged during a fire. The city said at the time that the system was still partially operational and able to deliver safe drinking water.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

