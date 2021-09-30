Dunedin water plant damaged in Thursday morning fire

City leaders say the water treatment system is partially operational and able to deliver safe drinking water.

According to the city, shortly after 4 a.m., a fire broke out and caused damage to the Dunedin Water Plant. The city adds that the system is partially operational and able to deliver safe drinking water.

However, city leaders are looking towards other municipalities if an emergency supply is needed. Long-term restoration efforts are still being assessed.