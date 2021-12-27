Dunedin water plant partially repaired

A fire in September damaged the water treatment system.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — It's been nearly three months since Dunedin's water treatment facility was partially damaged in a fire. At the time, city leaders said the incident limited the system's ability to deliver the drinking water residents were used to, although it was still safe to drink.

But now, just in time for the holidays, the city says it has repaired an important part of the process.

Last Thursday, the city of Dunedin said it repaired the reverse osmosis filtration process. However, the water plant is still not operating at full capacity.

For that reason, the city is still asking residents to conserve water. The city adds it is still looking for long-term solutions.