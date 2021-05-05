Local eagle scout earns every single merit badge

In order to earn all 137 badges, Owen had to look outside his troop and venture across the region.

A Sarasota eagle scout just completed a five-year mission to earn every possible merit badge under the Boy Scouts of America.

Owen's father says his son began working on his collection from the moment he crossed over from Webelos to Boy Scouts. In order to complete all 137 badges, Owen had to look outside his troop and venture across the region.

One rare badge had Owen travel all the way to Tennessee to get his Whitewater Merit Badge, his father says. This past winter, Owen even attended two different winter camps in Orlando and Punta Gorda to earn a few other badges.

Owen was inspired to pick up the pace last year during quarantine. He got the ball rolling as soon as his Scoutmaster gave him the green light to travel, according to Owen's father.