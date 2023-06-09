East Bay High School gets $100k fitness renovation

Organizers say UnitedHealthcare funds the project while the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation helps facilitate the renovations for schools.

GIBSONTON, Fla. — East Bay High School in Gibsonton is getting $100,000 worth of renovations to the school’s weight room and fitness spaces.

UnitedHealthcare funds the project and provides volunteers to move and assemble equipment, while teaming up with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation to decide what schools they need to help.

“We’re trying to provide equal opportunities for all students and teachers across the country,” said Scott Swinson from the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation. “Our staff then works with the school district to identify a school in need.”

On Wednesday, volunteer teams arrived at the school to help remove some of the old equipment, while bringing in new machines for students to use. This is the third stop of the “2023 Team8Tour,” which is a national campaign organized by the groups that’s aimed at building healthy communities.

Crews say the overall goal is to give students all the resources they need to live a healthy and fit lifestyle.

“Kids are going to want be in that space,” Swinson said. “Where they might not have wanted to go in the space with the dilapidated equipment or older equipment…it’s for everybody.”